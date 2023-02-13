Do-it-yourself polycarbonate greenhouse repair – News

February 13, 2023, 12:44 – BLiTZ – News If the crack formed in the polycarbonate greenhouse is not repaired, then condensation will form in the cavities, which will provoke the flowering of microalgae inside the coating, which in turn will weaken the structure of the material and lead to its destruction. The public news service found out how to repair a polycarbonate greenhouse with your own hands.

Most often, polycarbonate needs to be repaired after the winter. The surface of the structure cannot withstand the weight of snow masses, therefore, by spring, the summer resident discovers gaps and cracks. Most damage can be repaired by yourself in several ways.

Scotch

Stationery tape is suitable for a temporary solution to the problem when a crack needs to be sealed right now for work in the greenhouse. Before work, clean the damaged area from dirt and dust and degrease it. For the best effect, the adhesive tape can be heated with a hair dryer.

adhesive tape

You can more reliably repair polycarbonate with a special adhesive tape for repairing glass and plastic. The width of the product is 5 cm. The principle of operation is the same as when repairing with adhesive tape, but the tape must be warmed up. Adhesive tape has a lot of advantages when embedding polycarbonate:

resistance to sunlight; ability to withstand temperatures from -40 to +60 degrees; resistance to high humidity; transparent appearance makes the tape invisible on the greenhouse.

Silicone sealant

Sealant or liquid nails are suitable for sealing small holes and holes. Also, silicone is well suited for sealing cracks under the fasteners, which were formed during the hauling of self-tapping screws during the installation of the greenhouse. In this case, unscrew the screws, fill the holes with silicone and return the fasteners to their place.

glue gun

This is a fairly effective tool for repairing cellular polycarbonate. The holes are sealed with heated polymer, which penetrates the material honeycombs.

Patch

The patch is applied when too much hole has formed in the greenhouse. Repair looks like this:

Cut out the polycarbonate patch. Apply a layer of silicone or epoxy to its edges. Fix the product over the damaged area from the outside. Temporarily secure the edges with tape or screws. This is necessary for the time it takes for the sealant to harden.

Some summer residents prefer to completely remove the damaged area and glue a polycarbonate insert in its place.

When repairing, exclude the influence of high temperature on polycarbonate sheets, otherwise its strength will decrease significantly, and the probability of damage will increase many times over.

Prevention

To avoid repairing polycarbonate, you should protect it from cracks in advance. To do this, use a few recommendations:

Initially, do not save on the thickness of polycarbonate. The thicker the material, the better it withstands external factors and has a longer service life. When buying, make sure the frame is strong. If it deforms under the weight of snow in winter, then polycarbonate will also stretch, and therefore cracks will occur. In winter, remove the snow masses that form in the greenhouse. However, do this carefully so as not to damage the coating with the tool. Noticing that sharp surfaces have formed on the frame that can pierce the polycarbonate, wrap them in several layers of soft fabric. In early spring, choose a warm day with positive temperatures and wash the inside walls of the greenhouse well with soapy water. Firstly, in this way you will remove the dirt accumulated during the winter, which can cause damage to the material, and secondly, the passage of sunlight will increase, and the air in the greenhouse will warm up faster. Twice a year, in autumn and spring, carefully inspect the greenhouse cover for damaged areas and fix the problem in a timely manner.

