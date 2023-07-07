Do not be afraid of PCOS problem, healthy lifestyle and diet will control hormonal imbalance

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS): Taking care of everyone, while taking care of the house, a woman sometimes neglects herself. When the health problem starts, then he realizes that something is wrong somewhere. Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) has emerged as one of the hormonal challenges in recent times in women. Actually “It is a hormonal disorder that affects women of reproductive age. Affected women have the appearance of enlarged ovaries with many small cysts, hence the name ‘polycystic’. The exact reason why PCOS occurs is not yet known, but it is believed that genetic and environmental factors may be behind it.

There are many ways to manage PCOS symptoms



Women suffering from PCOS usually have higher than normal levels of androgens (male hormones), which can disrupt the normal functioning of the ovaries. Although there is no exact cure for this health problem, PCOS symptoms can be managed by There are many ways to manage.

Lifestyle change is necessary

According to nutritionists, lifestyle changes can help manage it to a great extent. Staying physically active and keeping your weight under control is an important part of PCOS treatment. You can help yourself by changing your diet. According to nutritionists, there is a possibility that women suffering from it may have insulin resistance and He should take food like a diabetic patient. Make exercise a part of your daily routine for about half an hour. With this, the body will be able to manage glucose properly. Apart from this, definitely include vegetables and protein-rich foods in the diet.

Cut down on carbs and sugar

Carbs like naan, roti, bread and rice should be given one-fourth place in the diet of PCOS sufferers. Sugar consumption has to be reduced. Anti-inflammatory foods in PCOS help in reducing the symptoms. Olive oil, tomatoes, leafy vegetables, fatty fish like mackerel and tuna, and nuts are all anti-inflammatory foods.

change your lifestyle for yourself

Agreed that life is running but a little break is made. Take some time out for yourself. Change your lifestyle for yourself, with a little care you can control the diseases of hormonal imbalance.

Along with your children’s studies, take care of their lunch box food, they will always be active and healthy.