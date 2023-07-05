Do not do this work even by mistake in Saawan 2023, Bhole Baba may get angry

Sawan 2023: The month of Sawan has started. Sawan is considered a very auspicious month in the Hindu calendar which is dedicated to Lord Shiva. This month is considered extremely sacred. This year this holy month has started from 4th July 2023 and will remain till 31st August 2023. The most important thing is that this time the month of Sawan will be of two months. Devotees will be engrossed in the devotion of Shiva throughout this month. During this, the devotees try to please Lord Shiva by performing Jalabhishek, Dudhabhishek. In such a situation, there are many such works, which should not be done even by mistake in the month of Sawan, because of this, Mahadev may get angry. So in such a situation, today we will tell you which are such things, which should be avoided.

What not to worship Lord Shiva

There is prohibition in the consumption of food

Food is not consumed during Sawan Vrat. Do not consume these things like flour, maida, gram flour, sattu etc. during the fast.

Onion and garlic are not eaten

Onion and garlic are not eaten in the month of Sawan. Along with this, do not consume red chili, coriander powder and meat, alcohol, etc.

should not sleep during the day

One should not sleep during the day in the month of Sawan. It is believed that Bholenath’s grace does not come from this. Even Ketaki flower should not be offered on Shivling. Do not eat meat even by mistake in the month of Sawan.

do not oil

According to religious beliefs, no person should apply oil on the body in the month of Sawan. Donating oil in this month is considered very auspicious.

eat pure food

Use sandha salt instead of plain salt in Sawan. Eat satvik food during the fast.

no one should be disrespected

According to religious beliefs, no person should be disrespected even by mistake in Sawan and negative thoughts should not be brought in the mind. Abusive words should also not be used. At this time, worship Mahadev with a true heart.

Dates of Mondays of Sawan 2023

First Monday of Sawan – 10 July

Second Monday of Sawan – 17 July

Third Monday of Sawan – 24 July

Fourth Monday of Sawan – 31 July

Sawan’s fifth Monday – 07 August

Sawan’s sixth Monday – 14 August

Seventh Monday of Sawan – 21 August

Eighth Monday of Sawan – 28 August