Do not ignore the fatigue that persists throughout the day, remove fatigue in this way

Many people feel tired even after getting enough sleep. Due to tiredness or weakness, such people experience laziness or lethargy. This affects their everyday life as well, but when this fatigue persists throughout the day and for a long period, it can take a serious form. In such a situation, do not ignore this symptom at all. Persistent fatigue affects a person’s physical-mental level i.e. from the brain to the immune system. Its effect falls on the work capacity of the person i.e. on the works outside the house. In medical language it is called chronic fatigue syndrome.

what are the reasons

Fatigue is felt throughout the day due to many reasons. Persistence of laziness or lethargy due to a sedentary lifestyle, lack of regular routine i.e. lack of sleeping and waking up at the right time, not eating properly, lack of water in the body, excessive consumption of caffeine, disturbance of the body’s metabolism, Weakness due to muscle fatigue, obesity, iron and vitamin B12 deficiency in the body, anemia or lack of hemoglobin in the blood, hormonal imbalance or irregularity in the menstrual cycle in women, mental problems like depression, anxiety, besides thyroid, Serious diseases related to liver and kidney including diabetes are the main reasons behind this.

what are the symptoms

When you are feeling tired throughout the day, there is a need to recognize other symptoms, such as if you are losing or gaining weight, then there is a possibility of diabetes due to loss of weight and hypo-thyroid due to excess. Due to lack of blood, the color of the skin starts appearing pale. When these patients do any heavy work or take stress, they become gasping for breath, their heartbeat becomes faster. Darkness in front of the eyes while standing can be due to heart disease and diabetes.

How is the treatment

It is necessary to consult a doctor if you feel more tired. Doctors first do tests to find out the patient’s condition and the cause of fatigue, such as hemoglobin test, thyroid function test, liver and kidney function test, blood sugar, vitamin D and B12 level test. Necessary medicines are given based on the condition of the patient.

Fatigue is also a major symptom of pre-diabetes.

Even in the condition of pre-diabetes, there is a feeling of fatigue and lack of energy throughout the day. Actually, when the level of glucose in the blood is higher than normal, it is called pre-diabetes. However, it is not so much that it is called diabetes. This condition occurs when our body produces less insulin or cannot use the insulin produced. This gradually increases the level of sugar in the blood. In such a situation, do not take the symptoms lightly.

Take special care of these things

nutritious diet

Take full care of your diet. Take nutritious diet instead of junk or fast food. Make a habit of eating food at a fixed time. Especially do not skip breakfast. It is better to eat small meals 5-6 times a day instead of eating three meals a day. Include foods of rainbow colors in your food, definitely eat seasonal fruits and vegetables. Instead of sugar, refined carbohydrates or oily foods, eat calcium (dairy foods, egg, fish) and iron-rich (spinach, beetroot, mustard, pomegranate), protein-rich (pulses, soybean, egg, meat) diet. Consume dry fruits rich in omega-3 fatty acids.

drink enough water

Consume at least three liters of water or liquid diet more in a day. This helps in staying hydrated, proper flow of oxygen in the body and secretion of energy. This removes fatigue. Along with this, it is better to avoid tea, coffee, alcohol, cigarettes. Because, in the event of continuous working, the brain gets tired and to feel fresh, drinking tea and coffee makes one feel energetic, but the consumption of caffeine leads to lethargy.

Create a balance between work and rest

By doing the same work continuously, boredom is also felt along with fatigue. To avoid this, do not do any work continuously. Divide it into pieces and refresh yourself by taking breaks in between. You should reduce your screen time. Instead, listen to light music to remove physical and mental exhaustion. Music will give you positive energy and uplift your mood, making you feel fresh.

spend some time in the company of nature

Do take some time out for mental relaxation. Spend some time in the company of nature, spend time with children. Vitamin D will be supplied in the body after staying in the sunlight for some time. This reduces the leakage of melatonin hormone from the brain, which reduces the problem of sleepiness throughout the day.

Yoga and exercise should be part of the routine

To keep yourself fit, do exercise for at least 30 minutes in the morning or day, walk in the morning and do yoga. Morning air will be helpful in removing lethargy.

Take 6 to 8 hours of deep sleep

One should get enough sleep of 6 to 8 hours every day. By getting enough sleep, the brain does many things, such as making hormones, which regulate your metabolism and energy level, which reduces fatigue. If you take deep sleep, then only you get proper energy.