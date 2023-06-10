Do not visit these places of Gorakhpur, otherwise ghosts will trouble you

most haunted places in gorakhpurKusmi Jungle

Kusmi forest of Gorakhpur is haunted. As soon as the evening comes, the sound of small children crying comes from this.

Every day someone’s dead body is found in Kusmi forest. Ghosts have also troubled the people passing through many things.

Kotwali Shahpur

Kotwali Shahpur is one of the most haunted places in Gorakhpur. A person was kept in the lockup of this police station.

His body was found in a nearby forest. After which this lockup was closed forever.

Basant Fort

Basant Fort of Gorakhpur is a haunted place. Those who go to this fort in the afternoon are caught by ghosts. This fort is completely in ruins

It is said about Basant Fort that it had about 67 rooms. in which prisoners were kept. When prisoners died, their bodies were left in the room itself. Whose souls keep wandering in Basant Fort.