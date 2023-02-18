Doctor Bedaeva warned about the dangers of refusing a bra – News

February 18, 2023, 08:14 – BLiTZ – News

Doctor Tatyana Bedaeva warned about the dangers of not wearing a bra. She also told how to choose the right underwear.

“Not wearing a bra can have an aesthetic impact, as without additional support, gravity has a greater effect on the skin and shape of the breasts. Stretching the skin can cause the breasts to lose their original shape faster, ”the doctor clarified in a conversation with Izvestia.

She also noted that so far there are no studies confirming or refuting the influence of this element of the wardrobe on the development of cancer and other breast diseases.

However, an incorrectly chosen shape or an inappropriate size of the bodice can lead to impaired blood circulation and lymph flow, the speaker emphasized. As a result, swelling and long-term health problems, the media interlocutor pointed out. She urged to be regularly checked by a mammologist and undergo examinations.

According to the expert, the “correct” bra should not squeeze or pinch anything. After removing it, no traces should remain on the skin. If there is a constant feeling of discomfort, then it is worth changing the bodice or abandoning it, the doctor drew attention.

She recalled that aesthetic medicine, hardware cosmetology, can help in the issue of supporting and restoring the shape of the breast and skin tone. For example, electromyostimulation of the muscles of the thoracic region forms a muscular frame and thickens the skin, providing a tightened shape of the breast, Bedaeva explained.

She also recommended a bandage wrap for the chest. The procedure helps to restore the functioning of the lymphatic system. For skin tone, there are also products that can be used at home, the specialist added.

