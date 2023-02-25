Doctor Dudinskaya told who should not fast – DOS

February 25, 2023, 15:36 – BLiTZ – News On February 27, after the end of the Maslenitsa week, Great Lent will begin, which will last 49 days. Its purpose is to cleanse the soul and body, many Russians observe it not so much for religious reasons, but for health care. But there are categories of citizens, especially among the elderly, for whom fasting is undesirable for medical reasons. This is reported by the newspaper “Arguments and Facts”.

Endocrinologist, Doctor of Medical Sciences Ekaterina Dudinskaya told the Russians under what health conditions fasting can be harmful. In particular, we are talking about those suffering from diseases such as diabetes mellitus, kidney failure and hemodalysis, hypoglycemia, as well as heart failure and dementia. At risk are also all those who are already over 75 years old, as well as those suffering from any diseases in the acute phase.

According to the expert, people from these groups may not only not experience the health benefits of fasting, but even worsen their condition. In this regard, Dudinskaya calls for preliminary consultation with doctors about the presence of possible contraindications to strict observance of fasting.

Earlier, the doctor Frolova told the Russians about the dangerous symptoms that can report high blood pressure. Read the BLiTZ article for details.