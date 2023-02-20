February 20, 2023, 16:37 – BLiTZ – News

Russian journalist Nikolai Svanidze was transferred to an Israeli clinic after improving, RIA Novosti reports with reference to the head of the Russian Union of Journalists Vladimir Solovyov. The 67-year-old human rights activist was hospitalized in a Moscow hospital with pulmonary edema on 6 February. He was diagnosed with pneumonia and sepsis. The day before, Svanidze was taken out of drug sleep.

Why did the TV presenter need to be transported to Israel, given that after treatment in Moscow he felt better? Sergey Nurislamov, a psychophysiotherapist, neurophysiologist, specialist in the treatment of coronavirus, shared his opinion on this matter with the BLiTZ.

“… if Svanidze has a combination of pneumonia with some kind of severe pathology that we don’t know about – suppose, maybe oncology has come to light – in Israel they are doing a good job with this.”

“Firstly, the Promised Land always has a better effect on people, especially if there are Jewish furnaces. Secondly, a union of scientists has been formed in Israel, who at one time left the USSR, Europe, and generally from anywhere. Therefore, in principle, studies of tissues, specific proteins, genes and antigens, antibodies to various bacteria, tumors and everything else are quite well developed there.

That is, accordingly, it can be assumed that if Svanidze has a combination of pneumonia with some kind of severe pathology that we do not know about – suppose, maybe oncology has been revealed – in Israel they do a good job with this, ”said the doctor.

Nurislamov claims that Israeli doctors are good at cellular atypia, in other words, oncological diseases. According to him, the transfer of Svanidze to Israel may have two reasons. Firstly, severe pneumonia associated with coronavirus continues to appear now, and some strains are already in the second or third round, while they can be combined with influenza viruses, including type B. In Israel, the situation with free wards and ECMO devices.

“If we [фундаментальную медицину] if we don’t restore it, then we will remain a raw material appendage for everyone, including […] and for themselves.”

“Secondly, if a journalist was taken, it’s not his decision. when he was in critical condition. This is the decision of relatives. If there is a financial reason, then Russia will not be chosen until we restore fundamental medicine in our country, fundamental developments in the field of biomedical problems. If we do not restore this, then we will remain a raw material appendage for everyone, including, regrettably, for ourselves in our own head, ”Nurislamov stated with regret.