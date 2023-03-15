Doctor says sore throat is sign of chronic pharyngitis

A sore throat can indicate both a cold and a chronic illness. How to correctly determine the cause of this unpleasant sensation, said on March 15 in an interview Radio Sputnik ENT doctor Dmitry Saturday.

According to him, it is worth paying attention to the duration of complaints. Episodic perspiration may indicate a cold. Whereas with frequent and prolonged perspiration, chronic pharyngitis should not be ruled out.

“A sore throat may look like a reaction to dry air, to a temperature difference, but this will also indicate the presence of problems with the throat. A healthy person does not react to this, ”the doctor said.

The specialist noted that a sore throat can also occur due to problems with the gastrointestinal tract. In this case, there should be accompanying symptoms, such as frequent pain, heartburn, heaviness in the stomach.

Saturday indicated that there was no need to see a doctor if a persistent sore throat appeared, since the problem could worsen if ignored or self-medicated.

Earlier, on March 13, an immunologist, candidate of medical sciences Nikolai Kryuchkov said that SARS viruses, in addition to inflammation of the larynx and nose, can also cause laryngitis and pharyngitis. Pediatrician, immunogeneticist Igor Kashaba, in turn, noted that the infection can descend through the upper respiratory tract, and in this case the disease will drag on.

On December 16 last year, Maxim Ugnivenko, Deputy Chief Physician of City Clinical Hospital No. 1 of Chelyabinsk, urged people not to gargle with kerosene, as well as iodine, salt and soda. The specialist noted that the “folk” remedy kerosene cannot be used in the treatment of throat, since it is a carcinogenic composition. The doctor noted that salt, soda and iodine when rinsing can also lead to disastrous results.