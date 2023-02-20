Doctor Serebrennikova warned about the dangers of lack of sleep for teenagers

February 20, 2023, 11:13 – BLiTZ – News

Ekaterina Serebrennikova, a general practitioner at the Doctor Nearby medical company, told Lenta.ru that lack of sleep during adolescence increases the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease over the years.

According to the expert, chronic lack of sleep in adolescents can lead to increased anxiety, decreased performance and fatigue. In addition, lack of sleep increases the risk of developing neurodegenerative diseases: Alzheimer’s disease or Parkinson’s disease, she warned.

Serebrennikova added that a person begins to eat more with a lack of sleep. As a result, the risk of obesity increases.

She urged not only to sleep eight hours a day, but also to properly organize the daily routine. “You need to get up at the same time, and even on weekends you don’t stay in bed for a long time,” she clarified.

The expert also recommended finishing work or school two hours before bedtime. After that, it is better to refrain from social networks and turn off gadgets. The specialist emphasized that a shower before bed will help to relax. Moreover, there should be no extra light sources in the room.

“You need to go to bed no later than 23:00-24:00 hours, which is associated with the start of melatonin production in the body – it is produced between 11 pm and 3 am. At this time, the teenager must sleep, ”concluded Ekaterina Serebrennikova.

Earlier, dermatologist Potekaev explained the connection between lack of sleep and skin diseases. Read more in the BLiTZ article.