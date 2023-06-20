Doctor sleeping outside the house shot dead in Madhepura, fear of murder in land dispute

Madhepura. Fearless criminals shot dead a local doctor in Madhepura. The doctor was sleeping near the door outside his house located in Sita Tola of Laxmipur Lalchand Panchayat located in Bihariganj police station area. Meanwhile, the criminals reached there and shot and killed the doctor. The doctor has been identified as 50-year-old Maheshwari Mandal, resident of Sita Tola ward number 11. After the incident, there has been uproar among the relatives of Maheshwari Mandal. The police reached the spot and started investigating the matter. of the incident.

died on the way to the hospital

Regarding the incident, it is told that after having dinner on Monday night, the family members had gone to sleep inside the house. Dr. Maheshwari Mandal was sleeping outside at the door of the house. Meanwhile, the miscreants reached there and shot the doctor in the chest and fled. When the people of the house came out after hearing the sound of the bullet, they found the doctor lying in a pool of blood. The people of the house hurriedly took the relatives to the hospital for treatment, but they died in the middle of the way.

Police engaged in investigation

After getting information about the incident, the police reached the spot and started investigating the matter. The police have taken the body into custody and sent it for postmortem. If the family members are to be believed, some people of the village had a land dispute going on with the deceased and he has taken his life due to this dispute. On the whole matter, Madhepura SP Rajesh Kumar told that the concerned SHO has been instructed to take action and those who are involved in the murder will be arrested soon.