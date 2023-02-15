Doctor Tsarenko explained the need for a treatment regimen, due to which Kostomarov lost limbs

February 16, 2023, 00:28 – BLiTZ – News One of the doctors involved in the treatment of figure skater Roman Kostomarov, for the first time reported on the condition of the athlete. TASS writes about it.

Director of the National Medical Research Center “Treatment and Rehabilitation Center” of the Ministry of Health of Russia Sergey Tsarenko said that the optimal treatment regimen was chosen to save Kostomarov’s life, which led to the need for surgical intervention.

The doctor joined the skater’s treatment on the first day of his stay at the Kommunarka hospital.

Specialists were able to prevent respiratory and renal failure in Kostomarov using an invasive method of extracorporeal oxygen saturation (ECMO).

However, according to Tsarenko, not all threats have been removed yet, but there is a high chance for the patient to recover. The doctor noted that “there is a risk that the lesions could go further.”

Kostomarov has been in intensive care since the beginning of January. The figure skater was hospitalized with pneumonia, after which he developed tissue neurosis. Doctors amputated part of the athlete’s foot. At the moment, doctors are fighting for the life of Kostomarov.

The public news service previously reported that judoka Nosov called the bath and training the causes of Kostomarov’s illness. Nosov noted that shortly before his hospitalization in January, Kostomarov took part in an ice show while suffering from a cold. At the same time, the air temperature on the ice reached minus 25 degrees.

