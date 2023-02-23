Doctor Vechorko spoke about the symptoms of post-COVID syndrome

February 23, 2023, 13:09 – BLiTZ – News

Doctor of Medical Sciences, chief physician of the Moscow Filatov Hospital Valery Vechorko said that the post-covid syndrome includes more than 100 different symptoms that can be expressed with varying degrees of intensity. It is reported by Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

According to the specialist, the standard time for the onset of post-COVID syndrome is 3-12 weeks from the moment the diagnosis of COVID-19 is detected, but it can also occur much later. Most often, post-COVID syndrome affects those over 80 years of age, as well as patients who are underweight or overweight.

The most common disorders in the functioning of the nervous system are common headaches, fatigue, impaired thinking, as well as insomnia and depression.

Possible violations of the functioning of the cardiovascular system. In particular, patients often experience interruptions in the work of the heart, an accelerated heartbeat, an increase in blood pressure, and shortness of breath. Also, the musculoskeletal system is at risk, a noticeable decrease in performance is possible.

According to Vecherko, in case of adequate treatment and observation by specialists, post-COVID syndrome is treatable, most patients recover.

Earlier, on the air of the BLiTZ, an epidemiologist, doctor of medical sciences, academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Gennady Onishchenko told the Russians about how things are currently with viral diseases. The doctor shared his predictions about the likelihood of a return of the COVID-19 epidemic, and also talked about the dangers of SARS and influenza. See material for details.