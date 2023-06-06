Doctor was conducting operation through video calling in Purnia, nurse cut vein, patient died

Purnia. Due to the negligence of the doctor in a private nursing home in Purnia, the patient lost his life. Seema Kumari, a doctor from a private nursing home here, was out of station, yet the patient was admitted. In such a situation, through video conferencing, Dr. Seema not only started the treatment of the child but also got the delivery done through operation through the nurse. Meanwhile, a big mistake happened on the part of the nurse and during the operation the vein of the woman was cut. The female patient died on the operation table itself. The incident is of Line Bazar, called the health city of Purnia.

The relatives created a ruckus

After the death of the female patient, the relatives created a ruckus. Seeing the uproar, in the blink of an eye all the staff of the private nursing home ran away from the spot. There was uproar inside and outside the private nursing home throughout the night. As soon as the morning broke, the family members blocked the Line Bazar road and created a lot of ruckus. The police, who reached the spot after getting the information about the uproar, tried their best to pacify the angry people, but people were demanding action against the culprits.

Did not tell the relatives that there is no doctor

The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Malti Devi. The one who got married only 2 years back. In relation to the incident, the relatives of the deceased told that the delivery of the woman was to take place. After the pain, she was brought to the Maternity and Child Disease Hospital located in Line Bazar late in the evening. Poonam Devi, a female broker from Paswan Tola of K Nagar, who was calling herself an ASHA worker. She had brought the patient to this private nursing home. Here the relatives were not told that there is no doctor.

Patient died due to vein cut

Relatives said that the date of delivery was fixed after a week, but suddenly the woman was operated upon. When the hospital personnel came out of the operation theatre, they told that the patient had died due to cut of the vein. When the relatives went to the operation theatre, they saw that the woman was lying dead on the bed. Before death, the woman had given birth to two twins. As soon as the information about the incident was received, Jan Adhikar Party’s supremo and former MP Pappu Yadav reached the hospital and asked the assistant treasurer police station to register a case and provide justice to the victim’s family.