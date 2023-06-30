doctors deserve respect

Yogesh Kumar GoyalDoctors all over the world have been seen protecting the lives of crores of people, regardless of their own lives, in the dreadful times of the Corona pandemic. Hundreds of doctors died in the line of duty in the country during critical times. Nevertheless, the doctors were seen trying their best to save lives. During the first and second wave of Corona, many doctors and medical staff had to cancel their holidays and work every day. Many medical workers were away from their families and even small children for months at a time. ‘National Doctor’s Day’ is celebrated every year on the first of July in the country to express gratitude and gratitude for such dedication and commitment of the doctors towards the society and to motivate the medical students. Doctors who make every effort to save the lives of patients suffering from serious diseases really deserve the biggest respect. The basic purpose of celebrating Doctor’s Day is to make the general public aware of the valuable service, role and importance of doctors, to respect doctors and also to make doctors aware of their profession. In fact, some doctors are also seen who are not honest towards their respected profession, but there is no dearth of such doctors, who do not lack dedication towards their profession. Without the medical system and without qualified doctors, how would be the life of a human being, just imagining it makes every soul shiver. This is the reason why the importance of doctors in every person’s life has always been and will always be.

Doctor’s Day was started in the year 1991 in India. It is organized in honor of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, the second Chief Minister of West Bengal and a well-known doctor, to honor the achievements of doctors and to honor doctors who have achieved new dimensions in the medical field. He was a well-known physician, renowned freedom fighter and Chief Minister of West Bengal from 1948 till the last moments of his life in 1962. He established five cities named Durgapur, Bidhannagar, Ashoknagar, Kalyani and Habra in West Bengal. Probably that is why he is also called the great architect of West Bengal. After completing his medical studies from Calcutta University, he obtained MRCP and FRCS degree from London in the year 1911. He stunned everyone with his brilliance by simultaneously gaining membership of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons. He started his medical career as a doctor in India in the year 1911. He was appointed teacher in Calcutta Medical College. In the year 1922, he became the editor and board member of the Calcutta Medical General. He made his first political speech in 1926 and was also elected a member of the All India Congress Committee in 1928.

Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy was instrumental in the formation of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in 1928 and the establishment of the Medical Council of India (MCI). Even after holding many big positions, he used to provide free treatment to poor patients everyday. After getting independence, he dedicated his whole life to medical service. He tried throughout his life to bring the best health facilities within the reach of the general public. On February 04, 1961, he was awarded the ‘Bharat Ratna’, India’s highest civilian award. In his honor in Delhi in 1967, Dr. B.C. Roy Memorial Library was established and in his memory in 1976, Dr. B.C. Roy National Award was instituted. It is a coincidence that Dr. Roy was born and died on the first of July. He was born on 01 July 1882 in Patna and died on 01 July 1962 in Kolkata due to heart attack.

However, doctors are considered to be the form of God on earth, so the society also expects them to perform their duty with honesty and complete devotion. However, some doctors of private hospitals have been facing serious allegations of negligence and robbery with the patients and their families. In fact, the private medical system has turned into a business of profiteering. Still, this other truth cannot be denied whether it is corona or any disease like cancer, heart disease, AIDS, diabetes, etc. It is the doctors who save crores of people. Since doctors often save patients even from death, that is why doctors have been considered as the form of God. Medicine is not just a profession to earn money but it is the most important medium for the welfare and upliftment of the society. That’s why dedication towards the society which always looks at the doctor with respect is expected from them too. (The author is a freelance commentator.)