HomeNewsDoctors Diagnose Frontotemporal Dementia...

Doctors Diagnose Frontotemporal Dementia in Bruce Willis

By News Desk

Doctors diagnosed frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in Bruce Willis. On Thursday, February 16, the TV channel reports CNN with reference to a statement from the actor’s family.

Relatives of Willis noted that it was a relief for them to learn the final diagnosis, despite the fact that the news was depressing. Frontotemporal dementia is a poorly understood disease. To date, experts do not know how to deal with it, or at least slow down the degenerative processes.

In a statement, the actor’s relatives expressed the hope that their situation will draw public attention to the disease, which requires careful and comprehensive research. They emphasized that Willis himself, if he could, would definitely support those who faced FTD.

On March 30, 2022, it became known that 67-year-old Bruce Willis was forced to end his career due to aphasia, a speech disorder in which a person’s cognitive abilities are impaired and the ability to speak is lost.

Pakistan injecting counterfeit INR through multiple routes
Trending
Pakistan injecting counterfeit INR through multiple routes

Earlier, the American media wrote that the actor suffers from dementia and it is difficult for him to remember long lines during the filming process.

Bruce Willis has long been one of the highest paid American film actors. He gained the greatest fame after his roles in the films “Die Hard”, “The Fifth Element”, “Armageddon”, “Pulp Fiction” and others.

For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News, YouTube, Facebook, and also on Twitter.

- A word from our sponsors -

Most Popular

Leave a Comment

Previous article
Podolyak told how the end of the conflict with Russia could look like – News

More from Author

News

Podolyak told how the end of the conflict with Russia could look like – News

February 17, 2023, 00:11 - BLiTZ - News The Kiev regime...
News Desk -
News

Ryabkov announced the unrestrained escalation in Ukraine by the United States

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on February 16 that...
News Desk -
News

Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hits southeast Turkey

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 occurred near the province...
News Desk -
News

Maslenitsa 2023: What to give for the holiday

February 16, 2023, 23:34 - BLiTZ - News Maslenitsa is an...
News Desk -

- A word from our sponsors -

Read Now

Podolyak told how the end of the conflict with Russia could look like – News

February 17, 2023, 00:11 - BLiTZ - News The Kiev regime intends to build a new security format, as well as organize a new political and cultural space after the end of the confrontation with the Russian Federation. This common format for the European region will...

Ryabkov announced the unrestrained escalation in Ukraine by the United States

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on February 16 that in Ukraine there is currently an unbridled escalation from Washington and other capitals. He said this on air. Channel One. “We see what is happening now in Ukraine as a rampant escalation, rampant rate hikes from...

Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hits southeast Turkey

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 occurred near the province of Hatay in southeastern Turkey. About this on Thursday, February 16, reported Turkish Emergency Management Authority (AFAD). It is noted that the focus of tremors lay in the Mediterranean Sea at a depth of 9.2 km....

Maslenitsa 2023: What to give for the holiday

February 16, 2023, 23:34 - BLiTZ - News Maslenitsa is an original Russian holiday, which is known for its traditions and rituals. Its essence is a farewell to winter and a transition to early spring. Much is changing in today's world, but people's love for...

The media reported on the dispatch of the first French AMX-10RC armored vehicles to Ukraine

A batch of 14 French armored vehicles AMX-10RC went to Ukraine, according to earlier promises to Kyiv from Paris. This was reported on February 14 by the portal Force Operations. “Fourteen AMX-10RC armored vehicles are sent to Ukraine in accordance with the wish of the Minister of...

The active phase of the rescue operation after the earthquake in Syria has been completed

Rear Admiral Oleg Gurinov, Deputy Head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria (CPVS), said on February 16 that the active phase of the rescue operation to search for victims of the earthquake in the republic was completed. “To date, the active phase...

Pizza dough: How to cook

February 16, 2023, 23:18 - BLiTZ - News There are a huge number of pizza recipes and they all differ not only in the filling, but also in the very basis. There is no perfect recipe. Each person has their own preferences and tastes. ...

Biden said there was no connection between the downed balloons in the United States and intelligence

The unidentified aerial objects shot down over the territory of the United States were not related to China's intelligence programs. The main version at the moment is that the devices were balloons of private companies or research centers. This statement was made on February 16...

How to get rid of aphids on houseplants – News

February 16, 2023, 22:54 - BLiTZ - News Aphids on an indoor flower may appear due to contaminated soil or “arrive” on a new plant. Also, insects can fly in from the street through a balcony or window, or enter an apartment on the fur of...

The White House responded to claims about the age of Joe Biden

Criticism of the incumbent US President Joe Biden because of his venerable age is untenable. This was announced on Thursday, February 16, by White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre. “Maybe they forgot about the president’s victories over the past two years, but I’m happy to remind you at...

Russia launched a large-scale offensive – News

February 16, 2023, 22:54 - BLiTZ - News Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said that the offensive of Russian forces during a military special operation in Ukraine has already begun. In an interview with the British BBC channel, Zelensky answered a question about the start of a new Russian...

In the United States called the new ally Zelensky a threat to Ukraine

The American bank JP Morgan intends to cooperate with Ukraine only for its own benefit. This opinion was expressed by columnist Bradley Devlin in an article for The American Conservativepublished February 16th. As the journalist suggested, JP Morgan plans to enrich itself by continuing the conflict. According to...

Copyright © BLiTZ | All Rights Reserved

%d bloggers like this: