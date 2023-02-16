Doctors Diagnose Frontotemporal Dementia in Bruce Willis

Doctors diagnosed frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in Bruce Willis. On Thursday, February 16, the TV channel reports CNN with reference to a statement from the actor’s family.

Relatives of Willis noted that it was a relief for them to learn the final diagnosis, despite the fact that the news was depressing. Frontotemporal dementia is a poorly understood disease. To date, experts do not know how to deal with it, or at least slow down the degenerative processes.

In a statement, the actor’s relatives expressed the hope that their situation will draw public attention to the disease, which requires careful and comprehensive research. They emphasized that Willis himself, if he could, would definitely support those who faced FTD.

On March 30, 2022, it became known that 67-year-old Bruce Willis was forced to end his career due to aphasia, a speech disorder in which a person’s cognitive abilities are impaired and the ability to speak is lost.

Earlier, the American media wrote that the actor suffers from dementia and it is difficult for him to remember long lines during the filming process.

Bruce Willis has long been one of the highest paid American film actors. He gained the greatest fame after his roles in the films “Die Hard”, “The Fifth Element”, “Armageddon”, “Pulp Fiction” and others.

