Doctors of Jharkhand are selflessly engaged in serving the people, always ready to help the patients

There are many such doctors in Ranchi city, who are engaged in selfless service to the people by making a different path from professional life. Their aim is to build a better and healthier society. For this, he treats patients by setting up camps from time to time. If needed, they are found standing for the cooperation of the patients even late at night. At the same time, the dedication of senior doctors towards patients is worth learning for the medical profession. On Doctor’s Day, we are introducing you to some such doctors.

Benefits of the government scheme to the patients: Dr. Satish Sharma of Morhabadi is serving cancer patients as an oncologist. He is recognized among the patients as a better doctor as well as a colleague. Dr. Satish is not only providing medical services to cancer patients in hospitals, but also provides financial assistance when needed. He cooperates by getting Ayushman card made or by providing benefits of Chief Minister’s serious illness scheme. He is being treated through immunotherapy. We are also making aware about cancer through awareness rally.

Regular medical camps are organized by forming groups:

Dr. Santosh Modi specializes as Dermatologist in Lalpur. Indian Association of Dermatologists organizes free camps under Jharkhand Chapter. Many doctors are also associated with this, who give medical advice. Medical camps are organized regularly in various community centers of the city. If needed, free medicines are also given to the patients.

Promoting classical music along with medical service:

Dr. Atri Gangopadhyay is a Pulmonologist i.e. a specialist in lung related diseases. Free camps are organized for the check-up of patients. He is also associated with classical music, so he also encourages such people. Due to this, artists have also started getting employment.

Identity made as a blood hero in the state:

Dr. Chandra Bhushan of RIMS is identified as Raktaveer. People reaching RIMS have been working in this direction so that there is no shortage of blood. So far 250 blood donation camps have been organized. From time to time, we make youth aware about blood donation. Dr. Chandra Bhushan himself has donated blood 33 times.

Medical profession is of dedication, so never turn away the patient who comes to your door. Treat them with service. Getting treatment without taking money gives more pleasure. Doctors should perform their duty with devotion.

Dr SP Mukherjee

There is a sense of dedication and service in the medical profession. In this sense we choose it. Every profession changes with time, but it is necessary to keep yourself restrained. Young doctors should take care of this, because its challenge will always have to be faced.

Dr Suresh Prasad Debuka

Every young doctor who joins this profession of medicine should keep in mind that society will be formed as per their thinking. There is going to be a lot of challenge ahead in the medical service, so patience has to be exercised.

Dr Majid Alam

There should be a better relationship between the patient and the doctors, because without trust it cannot be maintained. Adopt a healthy lifestyle. Eat healthy and exercise regularly.

Dr AK Sinha

MD Medicine, Raj Hospital