Doctors of the country are working with the mantra of Seva Parmo Dharma: Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi, July 01 (Hindustan Times). Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated all the doctors on National Doctor’s Day today. He said that all the doctors of the country are working with the mantra of Seva Parmo Dharma. On Saturday, he tweeted – Our doctors are playing an important role in strengthening the healthcare ecosystem and creating a healthy and prosperous India. Serving the country.

It is noteworthy that every year in India, National Doctor’s Day is celebrated on July 1 in the memory of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Rai on the occasion of his birth anniversary and death anniversary. Dr. Bidhan Chandra Rai was an eminent physician, educationist, freedom fighter and politician. After India got independence, he became the first Chief Minister of West Bengal. In 1961, Bidhan Chandra Rai was awarded the Bharat Ratna.