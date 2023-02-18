Doctors reported versions of the development of a serious condition in the figure skater Kostomarov – DOS

February 18, 2023, 07:56 – BLiTZ – News

Doctors believe that the sepsis and gangrene that occurred in Olympic figure skating champion Roman Kostomarov may be caused by an infection transmitted by viruses. Writes about this “Lenta.ru”.

So, doctor of medical sciences, surgeon Alexei Zhao noted that many viral infections can cause large-scale damage to the body, which leads to sepsis, a systemic inflammatory reaction that is accompanied by the release of cytokines and biologically active substances into the blood, as well as microcirculation disorders.

Sepsis can lead to thrombosis of arterial vessels, capillaries in any organ, as well as to gangrene. Gangrene may require limb amputation.

To prevent these complications, doctors recommend timely treatment of sepsis, the use of antibiotics, anticoagulants, detoxification systems, and the prevention of microthrombosis.

According to Anton Narbutov, pediatric surgeon and head of the department of reconstructive plastic surgery at the Russian Children’s Clinical Hospital of the Russian National Research Medical University. N. I. Pirogov of the Ministry of Health of Russia, already existing health problems can be aggravated and lead to the development of sepsis and septic shock with dangerous consequences.

In the presence of such problems, for example, with immunity, which a person may not even know about, the risk of these conditions increases significantly. This can lead to multiple organ failure and even to the development of necrosis, such as cutaneous, subcutaneous, fascial, and muscular.

In some cases, a choice between life saving and limb saving may be required, which may lead to the need for amputation. Decreased immune defenses can be caused even by such simple factors as chronic fatigue and stress.

“Some kind of infection, even a viral infection itself, requires great strength from the body, mobilization of forces in order to fight it. Unfortunately, even in healthy people, we can encounter such situations. Even in children. What to say about adults?” Narbutov says.

Therapist and pulmonologist Anna Buchneva said that with proper and timely treatment, pneumonia can be cured on an outpatient basis, but mortality is still possible, although the probability of this usually does not exceed one percent.

She noted that when we think of pneumonia, we imagine a coughing person with a fever who will eventually get better after a while. However, pneumonia can lead to serious complications such as severe respiratory failure, sepsis, and even death.

Buchneva stressed that pneumonia is especially dangerous for young children, people over 65 years of age and people with comorbidities such as heart disease, diabetes or chronic lung disease, as well as for people with immunodeficiency conditions. These patients require particularly careful monitoring.

The specialist noted that in any medical institution, especially in intensive care units, there is a so-called “hospital flora” – microorganisms that are resistant to many antibacterial drugs. She also stressed that the prevalence and misuse of antibiotics in the population is a big problem. This makes it difficult to select an effective drug for the treatment of a particular bacterial infection.

Kostomarov has been in intensive care since the beginning of January. The figure skater was hospitalized with pneumonia, after which he developed tissue neurosis. Doctors amputated part of the athlete’s foot. At the moment, doctors are fighting for Kostomarov’s life.

The public news service previously reported that judoka Nosov called the bath and training the causes of Kostomarov’s illness. Nosov noted that shortly before his hospitalization in January, Kostomarov took part in an ice show while suffering from a cold. At the same time, the air temperature on the ice reached minus 25 degrees.