Does the Ahmedabad pitch breathe fire or is it haunted? Shahid Afridi reprimanded PCB on World Cup

Both the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and India asia cup 2023 For this, the hybrid model of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been accepted. Eyes are now on the ODI World Cup starting in October in India. The schedule of the World Cup is yet to be released. PCB has expressed doubts over India’s tour of the World Cup. former pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi Has shown displeasure over PCB’s stand.

Afridi said this

Shahid Afridi has questioned the logic behind PCB’s refusal to play at the Narendra Modi Stadium. As per reports, BCCI has already sent the final draft of the World Cup schedule. The program was shared with all the participating countries to get their feedback. Then Pakistan refused to play in Ahmedabad.

Watch: Shahid Afridi autographs a fan on the Indian tricolor, video going viral

Afridi supports Pakistan’s victory

Speaking to a local news channel, Afridi urged the PCB to allay their apprehensions and allow the Pakistan team to compete. He supported Pakistan to win against India in Ahmedabad. He said, ‘Why are they refusing to play on Ahmedabad pitches? Does it breathe fire or is it ghostly? Go and play and win. If these are predetermined challenges, then the only way to overcome them is through a comprehensive victory.

PCB refused to play in Ahmedabad

Afridi said that at the end of the day what matters is the victory of the Pakistan team. If India is comfortable there, then you should go. Gotta win in front of a packed Indian crowd and show them what you’ve got done. According to a report, ICC officials had met PCB chairman Najam Sethi in Pakistan, where the latter was informed that the team did not want to play the World Cup game in Ahmedabad.

A senior PCB source said that they have requested the ICC to organize their games in Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. But the team will visit India for the global event to be held in October and November only after the approval is received from the Government of Pakistan.