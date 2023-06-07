Dog meat will continue to adorn the plates of the people of Nagaland, saying that the High Court rejected the ban order

Kohima Bench of the Gauhati High Court In one of its decisions, the state government’s order has been rejected, in which the sale and commercial import of dog meat was banned. Court said that dog meat Food is a habit of the people of Nagaland and is included in their diet. Even in today’s modern era, the people of Nagaland are following this food tradition, so it is not right to stop the sale of dog meat.

Ban was imposed in the year 2020

Significantly, in the year 2020, three licensed traders were banned, after which they went to the court and the court had imposed a stay in November 2020 on the order of the state government. The court said in its order that dog meat is an acceptable food item among the people of Nagaland, hence the ban on it is not justified. Justice Vainkung said that dogs are not mentioned under the definition of animals in the Food Safety and Regulation of 2011. The judge said that this is not surprising as dog meat is consumed in India only in a few parts of the northeastern states.

Dogs not on the list of animals safe for human consumption

The Kohima Bench of the Gauhati High Court said that dog meat is not considered a standard food for human consumption. This is the reason why it is not kept in the category of animals safe for human consumption, because it is not thought that dog meat can be eaten.

People of Nagaland consider dog meat as medicine

The tribes of Nagaland consider dog meat as medicine, the tradition of eating dog meat has been going on for years. There is a belief among them that by eating dog meat they get a lot of protein which is necessary to stay healthy. However, there is no solid proof of this. Many organizations were also opposing the government regarding the fact that in a democratic country like India, everyone has the right to eat food of their choice.

