Doha International Bookfair to be kick off in June

The Ministry of Culture of the State of Qatar announced that the 32nd edition of the Doha International Book Fair will take place from June 12 to 21, 2023, at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center under the slogan “With reading we rise”.

In addition, a plethora of local, Arab, and international publishing houses will participate in the event, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia which intends to engage in several activities.

The fair features a distinguished cultural program that includes several seminars and cultural, literary, and musical evenings with the participation of a contingent of writers, intellectuals, and innovators from Qatar and abroad to promote the event’s slogan.

The Ministry of Culture stated that the selection of the slogan historically demonstrates the Qatari peoples love for reading in their quest for promoting their knowledge and developing cultural awareness in the community, especially since they believe in books to develop patterns of thought and behavior and promote the good values as they inherited their appreciation for science and scientists from ancestors.

In addition, the Qatari people made contributions to publishing valued books and have been keen to distribute them in the neighboring Arab and Islamic countries for the benefit of science students, intellectuals and fans of reading and books.

The slogan manifests the localization of books, along with their contribution to spreading awareness, making the Doha International Book Fair a vital station to augment knowledge and have a glimpse of other nations’ experiences in the past and present, as well as trailblazing ideas that open the doors of future.

The Doha International Book Fair has made a myriad of accomplishments over the past years, including the localization of books and instilling the culture of reading in the hearts of readers in the community, said Assistant Undersecretary for Cultural Affairs at the Ministry of Culture Dr. Ghanem bin Mubarak Al Ali Al Maadeed.

He added that such an edition is an opportunity to proceed with the ambitions to further achieve innovation that promotes the existential cultural factors for Doha at the Arab and international levels.

The fair is a cultural inspiration hub in Doha and the Arab world through the authentic cultural diversity and a variety of cultural programs Doha offers to promote constructive dialogue that can be a beacon for the cultural map in Qatar, he pointed out.

QNA