Dollar could weaken sharply in second half of year – DOS

February 26, 2023, 03:01 – BLiTZ – News The dollar exchange rate will begin to weaken sharply in the second half of this year, its decline will have a positive impact on the global economy. This is reported by Bloomberg.

A number of leading investors in the world expect the weakening of the US dollar. According to their forecasts, the rally in this currency is mostly over: the dollar is weakening, as the main cycle of raising interest rates by the US Federal Reserve has already ended. Other national currencies, according to experts, will strengthen as the regulators of other states continue to tighten their monetary policy.

Market specialists believe that the yen and the euro have already strengthened by eleven percent or more compared to the fall in the fall of 2022, while the British pound has appreciated by 15.7 percent. This situation will have a positive impact on the global economy, as import prices for developing countries will decrease.

According to experts, in 2022, the tight monetary policy in the United States led to the strengthening of the dollar and the rise in the price of food and raw materials in the world. However, the highest values ​​of the American currency are behind us. Other world economies are gradually starting to catch up with the US, which is why the dollar will continue to fall in price.

Earlier, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that the US economy can avoid a recession because it has a fairly strong labor market. Read more on the topic in the BLiTZ article.