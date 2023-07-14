Domestic dispute turns violent in Bihar, wife beaten to death for small talk in Jamui

Jamui. Domestic dispute is turning violent in Bihar. Bitterness is increasing in relationships. People are losing control over their anger. Killing is happening for small things. Somewhere sons are killing their fathers and somewhere husbands are beating their wives to death. It is not easy even for the police to stop these incidents happening in the periphery of the house. In such a situation, such incidents have become a challenge for the police. The latest case is from Jamui in Bihar. A shocking case of a domestic dispute has come to the fore here. A husband has beaten his wife to death for a very trivial reason. There was a domestic dispute between the two for a few days. As soon as the information of this news was received, Siddheshwar Paswan, Station President of Khaira police station reached the spot with the team and started investigating the matter. The deceased married woman has been identified as Rekha Devi, daughter of Rajkumar Yadav, a resident of Thamman village under Charka Patthar police station area of ​​Sono block.

husband kept beating till death

In relation to the incident, it is said that there was an argument between the husband and wife regarding an old domestic dispute. In no time, the debate turned into a scuffle. The husband could not control his anger and the crazy husband started killing the wife with the stick kept in the house. The husband beat the wife until she fainted and fell on the ground. Later the wife died. After the death of his wife, this news spread like a fire in the area. The incident is of Ojhwadih village of Nemanwada Panchayat of Khaira police station area. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem and started investigating the matter.

Dispute was going on between husband and wife

Relatives say that 10 years ago, Rekha Devi was married to Surendra Yadav, son of Khurchun Yadav, a resident of Ojhwadih village, according to Hindu customs. Domestic dispute was going on in the house for a few days. Even today, there was a dispute between the husband and wife regarding the domestic dispute. During this, the eccentric husband got angry and started beating his wife Rekha Devi with a stick. Due to this Rekha Devi died. As soon as the news of death was received, there was uproar among the relatives. As soon as the information about the incident was received, Station President of Khaira Police Station Siddheshwar Paswan along with the team reached the spot and started investigating the matter. The body of the woman has been sent to Sadar Hospital for postmortem. Police say that after the postmortem report comes, it will be known that due to which the death has happened. A case has been registered on the statement of the family members. However, after reaching the spot, the police is investigating every point. So far no arrest has been reported in this case.

this kind of murder has happened before

Even before this, such an incident has happened in Jamui. A few months back, Munni Yadav of Jagarnathdih village under Neem Nawada Panchayat of Khaira police station area had given an application to Lokanayanpur police station and nominated five people for beating his daughter to death. He has written in his application that his daughter’s father-in-law Bhagwat Yadav, son-in-law Sanjay Yadav, mother-in-law Hiriya Devi, brother-in-law Ranjit Yadav and Gotni Gayatri Devi had brutally killed her daughter by beating her and rubbing chilli powder under a conspiracy. The information about this incident was given by his second daughter, who is married in the next village. When they reached the daughter’s in-laws house, her dead body was lying there. All the people of the house had fled away from the house. He had told the police that about 10 years ago his daughter Elaichi Devi was married according to Hindu customs with Sanjay Yadav, son of Bhagwat Yadav of Dhogchatti village under Lokanayanpur police station area of ​​Giridih district of Jharkhand state. After this, his daughter started being beaten up in a domestic dispute.