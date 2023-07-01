Domicile dispute: Teacher candidates from all over Bihar will do a great movement in Patna today, will march towards Raj Bhavan

Bihar Teacher Protest News: A great movement of teacher candidates will be held in the capital on Saturday to protest against the removal of the domicile policy in the appointment of teachers to 1.7 lakh posts in government schools of Bihar. Thousands of CTET, BTET, STET pass teacher candidates from all over Bihar will gather in the movement being organized on the call of Bihar Primary Youth Teachers Association.

Why are the candidates angry?

Union’s state president Dipankar Gaurav and Meeku Pal said that lakhs of teacher candidates are agitated over the removal of the domicile policy. By snatching their employment, the government is giving employment opportunity to the people of other states, which is not fair from anywhere.

Candidates will march to Raj Bhavan

Nitesh Pandey and Anish Singh, executive president of the Bihar Elementary Youth Teachers’ Association, told that the education minister’s statement raises questions on the merit of Bihari youth. He said that teachers of Mathematics, Science and English are not available in Bihar, while the truth is that despite all the necessary qualifications, the government is not restoring the teachers of these subjects for the last four years. He said that till now the teacher candidates from all over Bihar will do a great movement on the streets of Patna and march to Raj Bhavan against the oppressive policy of the government.

More than 1700 personnel were transferred in Bihar, hundreds of BDO, CO, CDPO and other officials were transferred here and there.

Will gherao the assembly and the residence of the MLAs

The meeting of the Bihar Shikshak Sangharsh Morcha was held on Friday at the residence of Satyadev Ram, deputy leader of the CPI-ML Legislature Party. A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Sandeep Saurabh, the patron of the Morcha, in which it was unanimously decided that lakhs of teachers of Bihar would gherao the Bihar Vidhan Sabha on July 11 during the monsoon session. On July 12, gheraoing the residences of all the MLAs of Bihar in Patna, they will hand over a memorandum related to their demands, so that the MLAs of their area can present their demands in the Assembly.

Teachers will gherao the assembly on July 11

There will be a meeting of the front in Patna on 9th July. Addressing the meeting, Morcha’s patron and CPI-ML MLA from Paliganj, Sandeep Saurabh told that day by day deadlock situation is arising regarding the reinstatement of teachers from BPSC. Regarding the teachers who have been serving in schools for years, it is not fair to push them with fresher without giving any clear guidelines.

Published By: Thakur Shaktilochan