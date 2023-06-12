dominance of students with engineering background decreased in xlri director said not run away from struggle in life smj | The dominance of students with engineering background has decreased in XLRI, said the director

The dominance of engineering background decreased

As per the information received from XLRI Management, this year 45% students in HRM were from engineering background while last year 58.8% students in HRM were from engineering background. Similarly, in the General Management program, a total of 72.17 percent students are from engineering background, while last year this figure was 81.5 percent. However, there has been an increase in the number of students with engineering background in Business Management (BM). A total of 240 students were admitted to the Business Management program this year, of which 72 percent are from engineering background, while last year 66.6 percent of students from engineering background were admitted to BM.