Donald Trump in new trouble, accused of keeping confidential documents

He has been indicted in connection with the discovery of confidential documents at the residence of former US President Donald Trump in Florida. Trump wants to contest the presidential election again, in such a case this lawsuit can create difficulties in his way. The Justice Department did not immediately publicly confirm the allegation. But two people familiar with the situation said on condition of anonymity that the indictment includes seven criminal cases. One of these people said that prosecutors had contacted Trump’s lawyers. Shortly after this, it was announced on the Truth Social platform that Trump has been indicted.

Additional investigations against Trump in Washington and Atlanta

The impeachment appears to be the most politically complex case in the long history of the Justice Department. Within 20 minutes of the announcement, Trump began raising funds for his 2024 presidential campaign. He said in a video message, I am innocent. He reiterated that this investigation is to implicate him. The case could pose yet another challenge for Trump as he has also been indicted in a case in New York and is facing additional investigations in Washington and Atlanta that could also lead to criminal charges.

Took about 300 confidential documents to his home



The indictment comes after a months-long investigation by special counsel Jack Smith. Smith was investigating whether Trump broke the law by moving hundreds of confidential documents to his Palm Beach residence Mar-a-Lago or obstructed the government’s effort to obtain the records. Prosecutors said that after leaving the White House, Trump took about 300 confidential documents to his Mar-a-Lago residence. These included about 100 documents that were seized by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) during a house search in August last year.