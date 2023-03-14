News

Donald Trump says we need to support regime change in the US, not in Russia

By Desk Blitz
                        March 14 - BLiTZ.  Donald Trump answered the question of journalists who asked if it is necessary to support the change of power in Russia.

“No. We must support regime change in the US. This is much more important. It was the Biden administration that dragged us into this mess,” the former US president said.

It should be noted that Trump’s position as a possible candidate for the US presidency has recently increased markedly. He skillfully takes advantage of American dissatisfaction with Biden’s domestic politics.

A knockout blow to Biden’s ambitions for re-election for a second term could be the emerging banking crisis in the country.

In addition, millions of Americans are frankly annoyed by the long-term support for Ukraine by the current owner of the White House.

