‘Don’t insult people of Delhi’: Kejriwal on LG’s remark on ‘freeloaders’

New Delhi : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hit out at Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena over his remarks on “freebies” and asked him not to “insult the hardworking people” of the national capital. Speaking at a program titled ‘Delhi 2041 – New Master Plan’ organized by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Saxena said on Wednesday that the people of Delhi have now become “addicted to free things”. This comment of Saxena is being considered as a sarcasm on the concession given by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on water and electricity services.

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena is an outsider

Responding to the remarks of Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Saxena is an outsider and does not understand the people of Delhi. Kejriwal tweeted that the people of Delhi are hardworking. He has beautified Delhi with hard work. Lieutenant Governor, you have come from outside, do not understand Delhi and Delhiites. Don’t insult the people of Delhi like this. He said that the Delhi government does not steal like other governments. By saving money, it gives convenience to the people. Why is it bothering you?

The tussle between CM-LG continues for a long time

Let us tell you that there is a tussle between Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena in Delhi, the capital of India for a long time. Not only this, this tussle between the Chief Minister and the Lieutenant Governor is not a new one. Earlier, relations with Chief Minister Kejriwal and former Lieutenant Governors Anil Baijal and Najeeb Jung etc. were also not good. According to experts, there has always been a tussle between the Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi regarding administrative rights and full statehood.

Arvind Kejriwal said, Center does not have any concrete plan to improve law and order in Delhi

When Kejriwal asked LG to resign

There is also news that just a few days back on June 26, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena should resign from his post. By doing this, he should make way for someone who can provide security to the people of Delhi. He has said in his tweet that if the central government cannot make Delhi safe, then hand it over to us. We’ll show you how to make a city safe for its citizens.