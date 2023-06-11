Don’t panic if you make a mistake while sending WhatsApp messages! came the option to correct the mistake

whatsapp new features

Instant Messenger WhatsApp rolls out more than one feature for its users. This is the reason why this messenger platform is popular. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has given another good news.

If you have made any mistake while typing the message, then within 15 minutes you can edit it and correct your mistake. Edited will be written in front of the edited message. With this, the receiver will be able to know that this is an edited message.

WhatsApp said, you have to long-press on the sent message. You will be able to make changes to the message by clicking on the edit button within 15 minutes of sending the message. WhatsApp has started rolling out this feature globally. Also know that edited messages like personal messages, media and calls will also be end-to-end encrypted.

To use the edit message feature on WhatsApp, your app must be of the latest version. If not, then update the app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store. The new feature update is being released in different phases. In such a situation, it is possible that it will take some time to reach your device.