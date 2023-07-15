dont want to spend money then watch these 10 web series full of suspense and thriller for free asur aashram queen dvy

9. Ashram (Hermitage)

The web series Ashram starring Bobby Deol was liked by the audience. Its three seasons have come and all three were superhit. The audience is eagerly waiting for the fourth season. Since its grand opening in 2020, Aashram has grabbed everyone’s attention with its thrilling storyline. Apart from Bobby Deol, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumar, Aditi Pohankar have played important roles in this. Baba Nirala, played by Bobby Deol, was his career-defining performance that mesmerized the audience. Chandan Roy Sanyal has done a brilliant acting as Bhopa in Kashipur Ashram. Aditi brilliantly portrays the character of Pammi, a determined young woman aspiring to win a gold medal in wrestling, whose path intersects with the mysterious Baba Nirala. At the same time, Darshan Kumar has given an excellent performance as police officer Ujagar Singh in the ashram.