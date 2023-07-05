Doordarshan to broadcast India’s upcoming West Indies tour

Mumbai, 5 July (Hindustan Times). Doordarshan (DD) will broadcast India’s upcoming West Indies tour. The Indian team will play 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 5 T20 matches on this tour. This bilateral series will run from 12 July to 13 August.

DD to give viewers the option to watch matches in their own language – T20Is and ODI series will be telecast in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Kannada on DD Sports as well as network’s regional channels DD Podhigai, DD Sapthagiri, DD Yadagiri, DD Will also be done on Bangla and DD Chandana.

The Test matches will be broadcast on DD Sports. The primary telecast on DD Sports will be in Hindi and English combination. This will be the first time after the loss in the WTC final that Team India will be in action and the team would be looking to start the new WTC cycle with a win.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya will be among the names to watch out for while youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad will also look to grab the opportunity. As the primary media rights holder, Fancode will stream the entire series on its digital platform.