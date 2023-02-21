Do’s and Don’ts

February 21, 2023, 18:06 – BLiTZ – News

February 22 is the third day of Pancake Week, which starts on February 20 and ends on February 26. This is the oldest holiday, which is very revered in Russia. The BLiTZ learned about what can and cannot be done on February 22, 2023, on the third day of Maslenitsa.

Earlier we already wrote about the prohibitions and traditions of the first and second days of Maslenitsa. The third day of the holiday is called “Lakomka”. We will talk about its features below.

Lakomka falls on Wednesday and is the last day of the narrow Maslenitsa, when it was still customary to work and do household chores.

What not to do on February 22

As in the whole Pancake week, on this day it was impossible to eat meat. You can not be sad and think about the bad on this day. If there are problems, they must be suppressed with positive thoughts and think only about the good. On February 22, you can not drink alcohol, and you can drink beer. The fact is that beer was prepared using special technologies that only men knew, and it was not considered alcohol. You can’t go hungry on this day. You need to eat as many pancakes and pastries as possible.

What can you do on February 22

On Lakomka, on the third day of Maslenitsa week, the housewives cleaned the house, baked a lot of pancakes, and in the evening they were waiting for guests. Our ancestors called this day “Razguly”, “Skoromnaya Sereda”, “Field” and “Fracture”. According to folk traditions, on the third day of Maslenitsa, it is customary to cook a lot and eat a lot. On this day, a drink made from water, honey and various spices was put on the table – sbiten. In addition to pancakes, guests were treated to mead, nuts, gingerbread, pies and delicious tea. It was on the third day of Shrovetide that the son-in-law and his friends came to visit the mother-in-law. The hostess cooked pancakes with different fillings, and the more the better, in order to demonstrate all her skills to the guests. Pancakes differed not only in fillings. The dough was made from buckwheat, potato and oat flour. In addition to milk, sour cream, fermented baked milk, and water were added. Of the fillings, the most popular were: caviar, salted herring, sweet turnip, pumpkin porridge, etc. They guessed from pancakes. For example, if a son-in-law took a pancake with a sweet filling while visiting his mother-in-law, it means that his character is calm and soft. If salty, then complex and unstable. To appease the son-in-law and cajole his attitude towards his daughter, the mother-in-law smeared the man’s head with oil. In addition to visiting people, people walked in the fresh air, visited fairs, markets, and rode horses. Young couples dressed up in the most beautiful clothes and rode around the village, showing off in front of everyone.