Double decker flyover work will start from Patna Civil Court to Dental College, service road is getting ready

To speed up the construction work of double decker flyover at Ashok Rajpath in Patna, work is going on in part-parts. Preparations have been started to start the work between Civil Court and Patna Medical Dental College in Ashok Rajpath. The work of preparing the service road for the construction of double decker flyover has started. So that during the construction of double decker flyover, people do not face any problem in movement. Along with digging the road near the vegetable garden, its casting is also being done to make the service road. Excavation has been done for construction of drain near Patna Medical Dental College.

Construction will be done in 200 meter distance

Piling work is to be done between Civil Court to Patna Medical Dental College. This distance is about 200 meters. According to the experts, preparations are being made to start the work due to sufficient space there. Piling work has to be done in the middle of the road. That’s why service road has to be prepared for commuting on both sides of the road.

demolition work in progress

The pavement on the roadside is being demolished to prepare the service road. Excavation of soil is being done near Sabzi Bagh for the construction of service road. The road is being prepared by casting there. The source told that after preparing both the side service road, barricading will be done in the middle of the road. Piling work will start after barricading. There is a possibility of installing machines for piling from the third week of June. Right now, with piling being ready between BN College and Kulhadiya Complex, the work of making ramp from BN College to Kargil Chowk is going on.

9000 km length of rural roads will be constructed in Bihar by January 31, instructions given to engineers

Transformer, removal of electric wire completed

For the construction of double decker flyover between Civil Court and Patna Medical Dental College, the work of removing transformers, electric wires etc. is almost complete. The source said that during the commencement of the construction work, people going from Gandhi Maidan will have to take a U-turn from near Patna Medical Dental College to go towards Sabzi Bagh. In the initial phase of the work, there will be a way to go towards Sabzi Bagh, but the way can be changed when the work starts near Patna Medical Dental College.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ir5rA9hoq6c)