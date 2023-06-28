Double murder in broad daylight in Nalanda, grandmother-grandson murdered during robbery

Nalanda. Unidentified robbers strangled grandmother and grandson to death in Karanbigha village of Parwalpur police station area of ​​the district. The incident came to light when the neighbors went home for some work. People immediately informed the police. As soon as the information was received, Parwalpur police station chief along with the team reached the spot. Hilsa DSP also reached the spot to investigate. The deceased were identified as Meena Devi, 70, mother of grocery shopkeeper Anjan Bhai Patel, and Ansh Patel, a four-year-old son. Sensation spread in the village as soon as the double murder case came to the fore.

Other members of the house went to the wedding

Police told local media that the body of the elderly woman was lying on the cot, while the child’s body was lying on the floor. There was a noose of rope around the neck of both. It appears to have been strangled to death. On the other hand, the family members have also accused of looting property worth more than Rs 4 lakh. The villagers told the police that Anjan Bhai Patel runs a general store shop in Pilich village. For this reason he had gone to the shop. Other members of the house went to the wedding ceremony. Grandma and grandson were alone in the house.

FSL and dog squad team called

Regarding the double murder, Hilsa DSP Krishna Murari Prasad told that the murder was committed by hanging. Police has started investigation. Till now the relatives are not saying anything. We have started collecting technical evidence. The matter of looting has also come to the fore. Investigation has been started at all points. In this case, SP Ashok Mishra has told that after getting the information of the murder, the police reached and is engaged in the investigation of the case. The team of FSL and Dog Squad is being called on the spot.