Double murder in Buxar: Unemployed engineer turned killer, killed mother and nephew

Buxar. In Bihar’s Buxar, a son has killed his mother. Troubled by unemployment, an engineer killed his mother and nephew on Monday in Nagar police station area. After getting information about the incident, the police reached the spot, took the dead body in their custody and sent it for postmortem. The police has also arrested the accused engineer. The police has now started taking further action.

Teen dies after falling from roof

In relation to the incident, it is told that an engineer’s son brutally murdered his mother and nephew in Mathia locality of Nagar police station area. According to the information received, Manoj Kumar, a resident of Mathia locality, brutally killed his mother by hitting her on the head with a rod in a family dispute. After that, the nephew present there was thrown down from the roof. The teenager died after falling from the terrace. The local people informed the police about the incident. After getting the information, the police reached the spot and arrested the accused son. The police have taken the dead body into custody and have started further action.

Police arrested the accused

As soon as the information about the case was received, SP Manish Kumar reached the spot with the team force and arrested the accused Manoj Kumar. In the interrogation of the police, the relatives told that the accused Manoj Kumar had done engineering. Relatives said that after leaving the job, he used to come home and often used to dispute about money. SP Manish Kumar told that a boy killed his mother and three-year-old child. Mother was going for worship. During this he was murdered. Relatives told that he used to demand money. Engineering done. Was currently unemployed.