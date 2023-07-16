Doubt over AAP’s participation in the Bengaluru meeting of the opposition! Aam Aadmi Party will decide after important meeting today

AAP PAC Meeting: To defeat the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the opposition parties are constantly trying to unite. In this episode, the second big meeting of opposition parties is being held in Bengaluru on 17 and 18 July. It is expected that all the opposition parties will attend this meeting. However, the Aam Aadmi Party’s stand regarding the meeting has not been clear. The Aam Aadmi Party can also walk away from this meeting. In fact, AAP is mobilizing support from across the country against the ordinance for Delhi issued by the Centre, but the Congress is yet to take a clear stand regarding the ordinance. Because of this, the Aam Aadmi Party is expressing unhappiness.

Aam Aadmi Party will hold an important meetingThe Aam Aadmi Party has called a meeting of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the party today i.e. on Sunday, ahead of the opposition meeting in Bengaluru. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will also participate in this meeting through video conferencing. It is being told that AAP will also decide to participate in the opposition meeting in Bengaluru only after this meeting. That is, the Aam Aadmi Party has kept its cards closed for the time being. Today, after the meeting of the PAC (Political Affairs Committee), the party will take a decision on this.

Will Congress support AAP on Delhi Ordinance? Amid Kejriwal’s displeasure, there is big news citing media reports that the Congress is planning to support AAP against the central government’s ordinance to control bureaucrats in Delhi. Its indications have also been given by the party. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, while talking to the media on the previous day, had said that the Congress has always been opposing any kind of attack on the federal structure of the elected governments in the states. He said that the party will take the same stand in future as well. Jairam Ramesh said that this will be the stand of the party inside and outside the Parliament. In such a situation, speculations are being made in the political circles that the Congress may support the Aam Aadmi Party in the ordinance issue.

What is Delhi Ordinance ControversyIn fact, on May 19, the central government brought an ordinance to reduce the powers of the Delhi government, stating that the LG of Delhi would have the right to control the service of government officials. Significantly, earlier the Supreme Court had issued an order saying that except for police, public order and matters related to land, the control of services in Delhi would be under the elected government. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has gone to many states and appealed for support from various political parties against this central ordinance. So that this ordinance can be dropped in the Rajya Sabha. In this episode, Kejriwal has also met Mamta Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray, Blitz Stalin, Hemant Soren and many other leaders.

The condition was kept in the meeting regarding opposition unityEarlier, before the meeting of opposition unity held in Patna, Arvind Kejriwal had asked the Congress to present its stand regarding the ordinance. He had said that if the Congress does not clear its stand on the matter, then you will not attend the meeting. However, later he attended the meeting of the opposition. But after the meeting, he left for Delhi without holding a press conference.

Mamata Banerjee will not attend the opposition dinnerHere, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee is attending the meeting of opposition parties on July 17 but she will not attend the dinner programme. He said that he had recently undergone surgery. The TSC chief said that he would have to follow the post-surgery protocol. Let me tell you, Mamta Banerjee has undergone micro surgery of her left knee at Government SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on Thursday. On June 27, the TMC chief had injured his left knee during the emergency landing of a helicopter at the Sevoke airbase in north Bengal. A TMC source said that his doctors have given him permission to travel and attend the opposition meeting, but he has been advised rest. That’s why she will not attend the dinner.

NDA is also holding a meetingApart from the opposition parties, a meeting of NDA constituents is also to be held on July 18 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In this meeting, leaders of many other political parties including Pawan Kalyan, chief of Amravati Jana Sena have received invitation. In the important meeting of NDA to be held on July 18, along with Pawan Kalyan, many other leaders have been invited. Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan, former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi has also been invited.