Doval said to China’s security advisor, relations cannot be normal without peace

Johannesburg, 25 July (HS). India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has clearly told China’s Security Advisor Wang Yi that without peace the relations between the two countries cannot be normal. Doval and Wang Yi discussed bilateral relations during their talks on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

During the discussion, the border dispute related to India-China was also discussed between the two. Yi asked Doval to stabilize relations between the two countries. In response to this, Doval also mentioned the mutual interests of both the countries. Wang Yi told Doval that both sides should enhance strategic trust. Simultaneously the focus should be on building consensus and cooperation and removing barriers. He said that bilateral relations should be brought back on the track of strong and stable development at the earliest. Wang Yi stressed that China is willing to work with a wide range of developing countries, including India, to support multilateralism and democratization of international relations, and to move the international order towards a more just direction.

The National Security Advisors of both the countries spoke on the India-China border dispute. Doval said the situation on the LAC in the western sector of the India-China border since 2020 has eroded strategic trust and the public and political underpinnings of the relationship. Emphasized the importance of sustained efforts to fully resolve the situation and restore peace and tranquility in the border areas, so as to remove obstacles to normalcy in bilateral relations. Both sides agreed that India-China bilateral relations are important not only for the two countries, but also for the region and the world.