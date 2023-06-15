Dozens of Jharkhand MLAs including MLA CP Singh reached Mumbai, will attend the National Legislators Conference

Jharkhand News: There is a gathering of MLAs and MLCs from all over the country in Mumbai. The National Legislators Conference organized at Jio World Convention Center is starting from 16th June. More than two dozen MLAs from Jharkhand have reached to attend this conference. The legislators registered on Thursday to attend the National Legislators Conference. There will be dialogue on different agenda in the conference on June 16-17. Please tell that more than 2500 MLAs from different states will participate in this conference.

These issues will be discussed on the first day on June 16

On the first day of the conference, experts will give their opinion on stress in public life, sustainable development and returns, welfare planning, use of technology in economic development as well as better legislative process. MLAs gathered from all over the country will tell their experiences on these subjects. Along with this, the MLA will participate in the round table discussion. Along with this, in the year 2047, MLAs of different parties will discuss on the subject of India. There will also be a discussion on the nature of the debate inside the House and to increase its level. Legislators will also hold talks about the challenges of the legislative process.

Legislators will be taught the tricks of better development

In the conference on June 17, the MLAs will also be taught the tricks for better development of their areas. Along with this, aspects of coordination with bureaucracy will also be discussed. In the conference, there will also be an exhibition related to the innovative use of good governance, development in social and economic sectors of different states. Photo galleries, live videos and cartoons on current affairs will be the attractions of the conference.

Experts on legislative works including former Speaker of Lok Sabha will be included

Former Speaker of Lok Sabha Shivraj Patil, Meera Kumar and many experts of political and legislative works will participate in the conference. Many non-governmental organizations including Maharashtra Government, MIT School of Government, Indian Student Parliament, UNESCO are playing a role in organizing the national conference.

These MLAs from Jharkhand reached Mumbai

Apart from Ranchi MLA CP Singh, Dr. Sarfaraz Ahmed, Niral Purti, Bhanu Pratap Singh, Vinod Singh, Naveen Jaiswal, Dr. Lambodar Mahato, Deepika Pandey Singh, Kishun Das, Jaimangal Singh, Umashankar Akela, Kushwaha Shashibhushan Mehta are attending the National Legislators Conference. , Irfan Ansari, Raj Sinha, Purnima Singh, Shilpi Neha Tirkey, Samri Lal, Ramchandra Singh and other MLAs have reached Mumbai.