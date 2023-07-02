Dr. BP Keshari Jayanti Celebration: Inauguration of Keshari Kavyanjali, Dr. Khaliq Ahmed and Manpuran Nayak honored

Pithoria (Ranchi): On the occasion of the 90th birth anniversary of Dr. Bisheshwar Prasad Keshari, the leader of cultural and linguistic awakening in the Jharkhand movement, a gathering of educationists, cultural workers, research scholars and Nagpuri language speakers took place on Sunday at the Nagpuri Institute Research and Training Center in Pithoria. On this occasion the personality and works of Dr. BP Keshari were discussed. Chief guest of the program Dr. Triveni Nath Sahu, Vice-Chancellor of Jharkhand Open University, said that Dr. BP Keshari has an important role in awakening Jharkhandi identity and consciousness. Tribal and Regional Languages ​​Department was formed in 1980 with the efforts of Dr. Ramdayal Munda and Dr. BP Keshari. After this Jharkhand movement got cultural and intellectual consciousness. Song-poetry review collection Keshari Kavyanjali and Rakesh Raman’s book Ghawan Kare Gambhir were released on the occasion. Dr. Keshari’s son-in-law Vijay Keshari announced that all the books written by Dr. Keshari will be available free of cost on the website. Today the website was launched in the name of BP Kesari. Let us tell you that Dr. BP Keshari’s birth anniversary is celebrated on 1st July.

Dr. BP Keshari was a political monk

Filmmaker Meghnath said that Dr. BP Keshari was a political monk. When he left this world, he had cot, lota and books. He created cultural consciousness in Jharkhand and took it forward. Jharkhand agitator and lyricist Padmashree Madhu Mansuri said that the image of BP Keshari was like that of Ram Manohar Lohia in Jharkhand. His contribution to the Jharkhand movement can never be forgotten. Padmashree Mukund Nayak said that Dr. Keshari did the work of giving a cultural edge to the Jharkhand movement.

Teacher Kanhai Kumar said that Dr. Keshari used to look for strengths and not flaws. He used to encourage people. Litterateur Dr. Krishna Kaladhar said that Dr. Keshari’s personality was such that people automatically used to get drawn towards him. Song-poetry review collection Keshari Kavyanjali and Rakesh Raman’s book Ghawan Kare Gambhir were released on the occasion. Dr. Keshari’s son-in-law Vijay Keshari announced that all the books written by BP Keshari will be made available on the website free of cost. Today the website has been launched in the name of BP Kesari and his book Nagpuri poet and his poetry is available for the readers. This will facilitate researchers and Nagpuri language speakers to get information.

Dr. Khaliq Ahmed and Manpuran Nayak honored

Writer Dr. Khaliq Ahmed was honored with Dr. Bisheshwar Prasad Kesari Sahitya Samman and Mandar Samrat Man Puran Nayak was honored with Dr. Bisheshwar Prasad Kesari Kala Samman. Along with this, a dozen students who did better in studies were also honored with BP Keshari Medha Samman. The program was conducted by Dr. Harish Kumar Chaurasia and the vote of thanks was done by Savita Keshari. Pradeep Mahto, Dr. Seema Keshari, Dr. Sunita Keshari, Dr. Sanjay Keshari, Deepak Chaurasia, Shekhar Kumar, Sujit Keshari, Mukesh Ranjan, Ignesh Kumar, Rajesh Sahu, Dr. Yogesh Mahto and others were present in the program.

