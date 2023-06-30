Dr. C. P. Asib, a young genomic scientist, Dr. A. P.J.Abdul Kalam Inspiration Award

Dr. A.P.J. Dr. C. P. Asib, a young genomic scientist, was honored with the Abdul Kalam Inspiration Award. The award ceremony was held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Where Olympic boxer and Member of Parliament Mary Kom felicitated her with the prestigious honor and recognition. Dr. C.P. Aseeb is the Director & CEO of Mumbai based Jeans & You Biotechnology Pvt Ltd.

The company specializes in genomics and is involved in various sectors such as hospitals, research laboratories, schools, cosmetic centers and cardiac clinics in India and abroad. They focus on the discovery and use of genetic abilities, interests, dietary needs, sports, nutritional genomics, personalized medicine, anti-aging, genomic medicine, and other fields. Genomics plays an important role in lifestyle identification and discovery.

The Genomics School is a project started by Jeans & You in collaboration with the San Francisco Center in the US. Conducts training and proactive interventions in the area of ​​genomic literacy, intelligence development in children and identification of diverse interests and genetic traits. Dr. Sulfikar, a renowned Pediatrician specializing in Pediatrics, is the Chairman of Jeans & You Company. The division, which operates out of the San Francisco center, is headed by Muhammad Mustafa.

Jeans & You Consultation Center operates out of Calicut Hi-Light Business Park, Kerala.