Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the measures being taken regarding Cyclone Biparjoy

New Delhi, June 13 (Hindustan Times). Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the measures being taken in Kutch in view of Cyclone Biparjoy. In the review meeting convened on Tuesday, necessary instructions were issued after taking information about the measures being taken at all levels in Kutch.

Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya said that the Central Government, State Government, Air Force, Coast Guard, disaster management teams are working together to reduce the damage caused by the storm. People living in 0-10 km coastal areas of Kutch and Saurashtra are being evacuated to safer places. Ships at these ports have also been shifted from there to safer places.