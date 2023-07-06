Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee’s life was devoted to India and Indianness: CM Yogi

Lucknow: Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee’s life was devoted to India and Indianness. This country will always remember the sacrifice made by him for the unity and integrity of India. He was the guide of India’s industry and food policy. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the idea of ​​Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee is being taken forward. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said these things on Thursday in a program organized at Civil Hospital Hazratganj on the 123rd birth anniversary of Dr. Mukherjee.

CM Yogi garlanded the statue of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee

CM Yogi first garlanded the statue of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. Paid humble tribute to him. After this, he said that the first government of independent India started following the policy of appeasement, then Dr. Mukherjee resigned from the cabinet and established the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. His differences with the government were also seen when the then Nehru government tried to play with the sovereignty and security of the country by forcibly adding Article 370 to the Constitution of India.

Dr. Mukherjee was a great patriot, fierce freedom fighter, educationist

Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee strongly opposed it during that time. At that time, he had given a slogan that two heads of one country, two legislations and two marks will not work. CM Yogi said that Dr. Mukherjee was a great patriot, a fierce freedom fighter and an eminent educationist. He played an important role in the freedom movement. At the age of just 35, as the Vice-Chancellor of Calcutta University, he did many remarkable works in the field of education.

Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee was against Article 370

During the tragedy of famine in Bengal before independence, he presented an example of service to humanity. Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee’s thinking towards India is being implemented effectively under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Article 370, the tragedy that has been going on since 1952-1953, was abolished by Prime Minister Modi on 5 August 2019 and the democratic process was carried forward in Jammu and Kashmir. Today Jammu and Kashmir is touching new heights of development. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Water Power Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party President Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh were also present in the programme.

Opposed the permit system in Jammu and Kashmir: Bhupendra Singh Chowdhary

Bharatiya Janata Party State President Bhupendra Singh Chowdhary and State General Secretary (Organization) Dharampal Singh offered flowers at the statue of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at the Civil Hospital. On this occasion, the state president said that the immortal son of mother Bharati and the founder of Jana Sangh revered Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, who devoted himself to the service of the nation, and his ideal personality, will always be an inspiration for all of us. Opposing the permit system in Jammu and Kashmir, Dr. Mukherjee sacrificed his life.

Nation first mantra was given to each and every worker: Dharampal Singh

State General Secretary (Organization) Dharampal Singh said that Dr. Mukherjee followed the thorny path for the integrity of the nation and gave the mantra of nation first to each worker of the organization. Today the workers of BJP are working tirelessly to build a glorious nation. Unity and integrity of the country, cultural upliftment, economic, educational, social and political upliftment of the citizens of the country are included in the ideology of Dr. Mukherjee.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iPfZCObzwvI)