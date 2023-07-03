Dr. Vijay Bajaj will take Sanatani Dharma forward

Western culture is once again making its way into Indian culture through the growing adoption of social media. His followers are some of the influential people of the society who are interested in this western culture. Seeing these influential people, the young generation of India tries to become like them, and also to adopt the western culture. Because of this, today’s young generation is forgetting their Indian culture. Centuries old religion, Sanatani Dharma is no longer followed by people in the same way as it was followed centuries ago. Even today’s youth do not even know about the history of their country. Nor is there any mention of the brave soldiers of India in the history books. The traces of the experiences of great India and the great Indian culture, Sanatan Dharma, are no longer found in the history books. So how will the young Indian know about his identity as a Sanatani?

Today’s young generation is busy making reels on social media and getting fake fame. Rising above all this, even today there are some youths and some organizations who have once again taken the responsibility of establishing ‘Sanatan Dharma’ in the heart of every Indian. One of them is Dr. Vijay Bajaj, who has been actively involved with the Swadeshi Sanatan Sangh and is engaged in contributing to the country from his side. Dr. Vijay Bajaj is helping Swadeshi Santan Sangh to establish “Atmanirbhar Bharat”. Madhya Pradesh resident Dr. Vijay Bajaj has been appointed as ‘State Convener Madhya Pradesh’ in Swadeshi Sanatan Sangh, this appointment was given by National President Mr. Mahipal Singh Khainwar, Chief Patron Dr. Dinesh Upadhyay, and National General Secretary Dr. Devendra Yadav done .

Swadeshi Sanatan Sangh is a country dedicated organization that deeply believes in the principles laid down for building a self-reliant India. Dedicated in propagating Sanatan Dharma and the rich cultural of Sanatani. Swadeshi Sanatan Sangh encourages to follow the values ​​of our Sanatan Dharma and feel proud to be Sanatani. This organization also propagates Hindu culture by organizing various activities, programs and campaigns. Swadeshi Sanatan Sangh aims at instilling a sense of pride and knowledge about Sanatani traditions. Their efforts play a vital role in promoting a self-respecting India, which is deeply rooted in its glorious Sanatani heritage.

Dr. Vijay Bajaj is devoted to his country, who has deep dedication towards the promotion of his country and the ancient Hindu way of life, Sanatan Dharma. He enthusiastically supports organizations and initiatives in favor of preserving and propagating Sanatana Dharma through financial contributions and other assistance. Dr. Vijay Bajaj is unwaveringly devoted to his country. He follows the values ​​and traditions of Sanatan Dharma and respects them wholeheartedly. Along with this, Dr. Vijay Bajaj proves to be a great quote, how today’s youth should be proud of being Sanatani, while looking at these influential people, we should not forget our culture.