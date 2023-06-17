Dr. Vivek Bindra meets Bobby Raj: The world was introduced to the little star of mathematics on the show Bada Bharat

In this episode of Bada Bharat, business guru and trainer Dr. Vivek Bindra meets a man who is as big as his height and age. We are talking about little star Bobby Raj, who studies only in third grade in Bihar, Patna, but teaches maths to children twice his age.

If Bobby Raj is to be believed then there is some or the other talent hidden in all of us. There is a need only to find that skill and refine it. He said that just like Shri Jambwant ji helped Lord Hanuman to remember his lost powers, similarly his mother and father made him aware of this skill, and now he is helping other children further. Through his YouTube channel.

When asked how he manages to teach maths to class 10 students despite studying in class 3 himself, he said that there are only 30 chapters in maths from class 1 to class 10. If you understand these 30 chapters properly, then maths will remain child’s play for you. Everyone present in the studio burst into laughter when Bobby said that he has understood these 30 chapters properly and now he can teach not only to any person in the world but also to Dr. Bindra.

When asked how he knows Class 10 maths despite being in Class 3, Bobby said that he quietly sits in those classes and understands as much as he can. The rest of the knowledge is given to them by their teacher, father.

According to Bobby, his biggest role model is the famous teacher and coach Mr. Faizal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir. Would like to meet Bobby Khan sir one day and request him to help him become a scientist. When Dr. Bindra asked him if he would like to speak to Khan sir, Bobby immediately agreed. Dr. Bindra then dialed Khan sir’s number from his phone and made him talk to Bobby. On phone, Bobby requested Khan sir to help him become a scientist, to which Khan sir immediately agreed and gave him his blessings. He advised Bobby to continue his hard work and also promised that he would definitely meet Bobby.

Giving the example of the famous Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan, Dr. Bindra asked Bobby that just as Mr. Ramanujan had failed four times in the twelfth because he was not good in subjects other than maths, similarly, Bobby too only excels in maths. . Bobby shyly replied that he was good in other subjects too but maths was his favorite subject.

Reiterating the words of the famous Mr. Alakh Pandey of PhysicsWallah, Dr. Bindra said that to teach for one hour, the teacher himself has to study for five hours. Bobby said that he himself does not study before teaching anyone because he studies for 4-5 hours a day which is enough to teach someone.

When asked if he is a stern teacher who teaches his teachers angrily, Bobby said that he believes in motivating and motivating and not in anger and beating. Bobby, who is expert in keeping his point in two lines of poetry, said that when the fight is with loved ones, one should accept defeat, but when the war is with oneself, it is mandatory to win. His similar two lines poetry was applauded by everyone present in the studio.

Dr. Bindra asked how Bobby manages to do so much despite all the difficulties in his life, such as his father’s polio and his coaching being stopped during the lockdown. Bobby said that his mother and father encourage him and encourage him to study. I also help him. He watches his favorite cartoons and movies on his father’s phone for only 2 hours a day.

When asked why the media named him Chhote Khan Sir, Bobby innocently said that maybe he is still young and Khan Sir is his role model. Dr. Bindra again asked Bobby how he manages to solve a complete maths book in just 8 hours, to which he replied that he studies from a book called ‘Basic Mathematics’ which covers all the topics from class one to ninth. Mathematics is taught.

When asked if he has friends older than him like other young prodigies in Bada Bharat, like Kautilya Pandit, Janhvi Pawar, and Avi Sharma, Bobby said that maths is his only friend, the rest All the friends leave him without giving any reason.

Showing his understanding in branding and marketing, Bobby said that although his real name is Abhinav Raj, he prefers the name Bobby Raj as most people know him by that name. When Dr. Bindra asked him if he ever misbehaved because of which his parents got angry with him, Bobby told that like other children of his age, he also gets scolded when he does mischief.

Dr. Bindra finally asked Bobby if he would also like to become an IAS or IPS officer like many people of Bihar, then he told very innocently that he wanted to become an engineer first because he thought that was the highest position. Yes, later when it came to know that scientist is a higher position than him, he now wants to become a scientist.

Dr. Bindra ended this chapter of Bada Bharat by giving Bobby Raj a new name, 'Bullet Raj' according to his work