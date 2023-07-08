Draft of Bihar film policy is almost ready, subsidy will be given on fulfilling these conditions

Bihar government is working on a special strategy to encourage film production in Bihar. For this, the Art, Culture and Youth Department is making a film policy. The draft of this policy is almost ready. Soon the draft film policy will be sent to the Finance Department for approval.

Provision of single window system for clearance

Under the film policy, if a producer shoots 75 percent of his film in Bihar, then he will be given subsidy according to the cost. Provision has also been made for a single window system for taking all kinds of clearance related to film production and for this Bihar Film Production Corporation has been made the nodal agency, but in this draft there is no discussion about the OTT platform. .

Plan to build a film city in Rajgir at a cost of Rs 150 crore

The filmmakers, directors and actors of the state are happy with the recent announcement of the Bihar government on drafting a new film policy. The possibility of getting them work on a large scale has started appearing in the state itself. Now the artists of Bihar will not have to go to Mumbai or other cities for the shooting of big films. Big actors from other cities will now come to Bihar and shoot. For this, there is a plan to build a film city on 120 acres of land in PPP mode at a cost of 150 crores in Rajgir. The process of land acquisition for the construction of Film City will also start soon.

Film City will be built in Rajgir, beautiful locations of Banka, Kaimur, Nalanda, Valmikinagar will also be developed

Subsidy only on production of films in local language and artists

Under the film policy, a provision of subsidy has been made for the producer-director. If there will be a film of one hour, two hours and three hours, then there are different subsidies for that. If outside actors and directors make films in Bihar, then for subsidy they will have to give a chance to the artists of Bihar in the film.