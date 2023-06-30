Draft of Uniform Civil Code ready, report will be submitted to Uttarakhand government soon

New Delhi, 30 June (Hindustan Times). The drafting of the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) of Uttarakhand is now complete. The report of the expert committee along with the draft will be printed soon and submitted to the Uttarakhand government. The committee is expected to submit its report to the government within a fortnight.

Committee chairperson (retd) Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai told reporters on Friday that she would soon submit the report to the government. After this, it is up to the government to decide what stand it takes on this.

The committee told a press conference that at least 143 meetings were held to make the final report on the Uniform Civil Code. The last meeting was held on 24 June 2023 in Delhi, in which people from different parts of Uttarakhand were interacted with and their opinion was taken.

In the draft prepared regarding UCC in Uttarakhand, cases ranging from marriage to divorce have been included. According to sources, according to this draft, registration of marriage will be mandatory, halala and iddat will be banned and it will be necessary to give details of live-in relationship. Not only this, things regarding population control have also been included in this draft.