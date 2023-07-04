Drain collapsed in construction of Mithapur-Mahuli elevated road in Patna, water is accumulated near more than 50 houses

Due to the construction of Mithapur-Mahuli elevated road being built in Patna, the drain of Sipara village near Sipara Gumti collapsed. Due to this, water has accumulated in the street near pillar number 11. Due to this, people living in more than 50 houses located in this street are facing difficulty in commuting. Not only this street, but the areas around it are also prone to mild water logging and when it rains heavily, the entire area from pillar number eight to 13 becomes waterlogged.

Attempt to remove the water by making a raw drain

In this matter, Ward 30 councilor Kaveri Singh and the local people told that the engineer of the Bridge Construction Corporation was requested many times to diagnose the matter, but till now nothing has happened from his level. Efforts are being made to remove the water by making a raw drain by the Municipal Corporation. But it needs a permanent solution, otherwise the problem will continue throughout the rainy season.

Construction going on in the south of Patna-Gaya rail line

This elevated road being constructed between Mithapur to Ramgovind Singh Mahuli on the south side of Patna-Gaya rail line as a four lane closed circuit corridor from Patna to Gaya, Gaya to Biharsharif, Biharsharif to Bakhtiyarpur and Bakhtiyarpur to Patna NH-83, NH-82 Will provide connectivity to NH-31 and NH-30. This four-lane road will provide connectivity to Buddhist pilgrimage site Gaya and Rajgir as well.

