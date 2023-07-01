Drain water enters houses in many areas of Jamshedpur, flood like situation seen

Drain water entered the houses from the first rain

Even before the arrival of monsoon, houses in many areas of Jamshedpur were destroyed due to light rain.drain waterhas entered. The situation is looking like a flood.

Drain water entered the houses from the first rain

People are forced to leave their homes. There is a danger of spreading infectious disease in the area.

Drain water entered the houses from the first rain

Actually, due to the blockage of the drain, the water is not able to flow.

Drain water entered the houses from the first rain

There is a big drain in Makdampur Munshi locality. It receives water from Parsudih and surrounding settlements.

Drain water entered the houses from the first rain

Through this way, the dirty water reaches the Bada Nala located at Khasmahal.

Drain water entered the houses from the first rain

The drain has not been cleaned for three years. Over the years the drain has become smaller. Some part of it is closed.

Drain water entered the houses from the first rain

People say that earlier also water used to come out of the drain. The drain is jammed since last few years.

Drain water entered the houses from the first rain

As soon as it rains, the dirty water of the drain comes in the locality. It is entering homes.

Drain water entered the houses from the first rain

The problem of drain jam has been persisting for years. Every year on the occasion of rain people face problems.

Drain water entered the houses from the first rain

From elders to children are also facing many problems. There is a high risk of infection.

Drain water entered the houses from the first rain

Zip Vice President Pankaj Moksha took stock of the situation and said that efforts will be made to find a permanent solution to this problem.