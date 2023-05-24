Draupadi Murmu in Jharkhand LIVE: Governor CP Radhakrishnan reached Deoghar airport

Governor CP Radhakrishnan reached Deoghar airport

Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan has reached Deoghar airport. During this, he was welcomed by Additional Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Singh, Deputy Inspector General of Police Santhal Pargana Sudarshan Prasad Mandal, Deputy Commissioner cum District Magistrate Manjunath Bhajantri, Superintendent of Police Mr. Subhash Chandra Jat with a bouquet.

President Draupadi Murmu will arrive at Deoghar Airport at 9.00 am on Wednesday by a special aircraft of the Indian Air Force. Deoghar is ready to host them. Along with security and law and order, the district administration has made special arrangements at the Baba Baidyanath temple. Barricading has been done at various places in the route line, where the people of Deoghar will stand and welcome the President. People of Deoghar will stand on the roadside carrying the tricolor at many places in the route line between the airport to Baba Mandir and Baba Mandir to Circuit House to welcome the President. During this, there will be no entry of common devotees in the Baba temple from 6 am to 10:30 am.

Security forces deployed everywhere



Strict security arrangements have been made for the arrival of the President. Central security agencies and state police personnel have been deployed everywhere. ADG and senior IAS are monitoring. DC Manjunath Bhajantri and SP Subhash Chandra Jat are personally monitoring the entire system.

In Deoghar, the President has a program of worship only at Baba Mandir. She will stay in Deoghar for about two and a half hours. Baba will stay in Baidyanath temple for 50 minutes. During this, his ancestral priest will get the resolution and worship done. At 10:10, the President will leave for Circuit House from Baba Mandir. MP Dr. Nishikant Dubey will also stay with the President in Baba Mandir.

People of Deoghar will welcome President Draupadi Murmu on the roadside carrying the tricolor at many places in the route line between the airport to Baba Mandir and Baba Mandir to Circuit House. The entry of common devotees will remain closed from 6 am to 10:30 am in Baba Mandir. That is, during this time no common man will be able to worship.

President Draupadi Murmu will reach Deoghar on Wednesday at 9 am by a special aircraft of the Indian Air Force. From here she will go to the temple of Baba Baidyanath, where she will offer prayers. Will stay in Deoghar from 9:05 am to 11:20 am. After this, she will go to Ranchi by a special Air Force aircraft. He is scheduled to reach Ranchi at 12 noon. Complete preparations have been made for the hospitality of the President in Deoghar.